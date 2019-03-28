Got a News Tip?
March 28, 2019

Paso High Theatre Company presents 'Curtains'

Paso High Theatre Company presents 'Curtains' 

By

Curtains, a musical comedy whodunit presented by the Paso High Theatre Company, opens Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Paso Robles High School. This play, set in the late 1950s, follows the mysterious death of a theater company's leading lady, who dies onstage during a performance. The entire cast and crew of the show become suspects.

Tickets to Curtains are $15. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5:30 p.m., through April 14. Visit pasoschools.org/phtc to find out more. Δ

