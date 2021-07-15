Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 15, 2021 News

Paso asks for more time to collect senior parking program data 

By

Paso Robles' Downtown Parking Advisory Commission is having challenges collecting data on the city's senior parking program and were ultimately granted more time to gather information at the July 8 City Council meeting.

The senior parking program, which started as a pilot program in April 2020 and turned into an annual program in March 2021, sold 694 senior permits at a cost of $5 per year.

Paso Robles already provides two hours of parking to all users for free on daily basis, and, according to a staff report, current data shows a majority of parking sessions are completed in two hours or less.

Providing an entire year's worth of parking to qualifying seniors at a cost equivalent to only five paid hours of parking will impact the financial viability of the parking program, city staff said. A five-year projection of the senior parking program shows a net loss of $227,318 for the city if 20 percent of permit holders use their permits.

Julie Dickson, parking consultant of Dixon Resources Unlimited, presented the council with two months of data collection at the meeting. The information was collected in April and May at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. daily—except for Thursday at noon—on parking permit locations near City Hall, on Spring, Railroad, and 12th streets, as well as near the Amtrak station. Dickson's team found that from April 11 to 24, 77 of the 694 permits were used, only 11 percent. From May 17 through the 23, about 10 percent, 73 of the 694 permits, were used.

Dickson said her team wasn't staffed enough to collect data in June, but she's currently looking to hire a downtown parking ambassador to help collect that information in the coming months.

The council moved to continue the senior parking program until March 31, 2022, when the permits are slated to expire. It also approved extending the data collection period for the parking commission to November in order to discuss future senior permit options.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Change is coming: Oceano residents are starting to plan for their community's future without off-roading, and they're hoping it doesn't include gentrification Read More

  2. SLO County to hold first redistricting hearing on July 20 Read More

  3. Some Atascadero parents are asking the city to address an increase in violent incidents near Atascadero Middle School Read More

  4. Housing Authority gets 156 new housing vouchers for vulnerable residents Read More

  5. Nonprofit builder gets stop work order at proposed tiny home site Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation