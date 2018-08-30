Parks should close at dusk 

In 2008, a small group proposed to the city that lights should get installed at the Sinsheimer Park tennis courts. The neighbors countered, arguing that this effort would only satisfy a small group of people and would be a severe detriment to the residents whose homes sit less than a couple of hundred feet from the courts as well as the after-hours disruption to the neighborhood as a whole. The city agreed with the residents' assessment and the lights were not installed. Since then, six professional-grade well-lit courts were installed at the high school giving more than enough space for those who want to play after hours.

Now, lighting the Sinsheimer courts is surreptitiously included in a Parks and Recreation update, ignoring the city's previous rejection of the idea. We are all 10 years older now, with several of us in our 80s. I guess the city administration and its cronies feel that we will be pushed over for their goal of satisfying their little clique of friends.

The city cannot protect the new million-dollars-plus playground it installed at Sinsheimer, as sections of it are constantly being closed due to vandalism from young adults using the equipment after hours, yet they want to bring more rowdiness to our neighborhood.

While I assumed our parks, like those in every community I have ever lived, were closed at dusk, our unlit parks are open until 10 p.m. Why?

Terry Mohan

San Luis Obispo