Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Park Street Gallery showcases artist Carol Timson Ball 

By

An exhibition of works by award-winning artist Carol Timson Ball opens at Park Street Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 2. An opening reception for the exhibit takes place on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., and the show will run through Jan. 31.

Known for her impressionistic pastel paintings, Ball's expressive style is characterized by color, light, and mood. Ball works en plein air on location, as well as in her own studio, and primarily paints landscapes and still life pieces.

During the exhibit's opening reception, Ball will share her inspiration behind her featured paintings, how she approaches each piece, her pastel techniques, and some history of her life as an artist. A Q-and-A with the audience will follow the presentation. Refreshments will also be served, along with a wine tasting from Broken Earth Winery.

To find out more about the exhibition, call (805) 286-4430 or visit parkstreetgallery.com. The gallery is located at 1320 Park St., Paso Robles. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Siren call: Head out to Morro Bay if you're looking to dance the night away over the midweek holiday weirdness Read More

  2. Film Listings, 12/26/19 – 1/2/20 Read More

  3. The Rise of Skywalker feels forced Read More

  4. Atascadero-raised poet's recent book grapples with issues that ring true locally and nationally Read More

  5. Great American Melodrama closes the Christmas season with annual Holiday Extravaganza Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation