Park Street Gallery showcases artist Carol Timson Ball 

An exhibition of works by award-winning artist Carol Timson Ball opens at Park Street Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 2. An opening reception for the exhibit takes place on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., and the show will run through Jan. 31.

Known for her impressionistic pastel paintings, Ball's expressive style is characterized by color, light, and mood. Ball works en plein air on location, as well as in her own studio, and primarily paints landscapes and still life pieces.

During the exhibit's opening reception, Ball will share her inspiration behind her featured paintings, how she approaches each piece, her pastel techniques, and some history of her life as an artist. A Q-and-A with the audience will follow the presentation. Refreshments will also be served, along with a wine tasting from Broken Earth Winery.

To find out more about the exhibition, call (805) 286-4430 or visit parkstreetgallery.com. The gallery is located at 1320 Park St., Paso Robles. Δ