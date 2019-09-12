Got a News Tip?
September 12, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Park screens Aladdin 

The city of Pismo Beach Recreation Division presents an outdoor screening of Aladdin (2019), as a part of its Movies in the Park series, at Dinosaur Caves Park on Friday, Sept. 20, at sunset (around 7:15 p.m.). Admission is free to this family-friendly showing of one of Disney's latest live-action remakes, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott.

Dinosaur Caves Park is located at 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. For more info on the event and upcoming screenings in the ongoing series, call (805) 773-7063 or visit pismobeach.org.

