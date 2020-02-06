Park Cinemas hosts Valentine's Day fundraiser 

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association hosts its Valentine's Day Movie Night at Park Cinemas on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. The 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown, starring Debbie Reynolds, will be screened during this fundraiser benefiting the association. Helmed by director Charles Walters and based on the 1960 play of the same name, the film tells a fictional account of the life of Margaret Brown (Reynolds), who famously survived the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Tickets to the screening are $12, and proceeds will support the association's ongoing efforts to restore, promote, and enhance the economic vitality of downtown Paso Robles. Admission includes a choice of popcorn and soda or Champagne and chocolates. To reserve your tickets in advance, visit my805tix.com. For more details, call the theater at (805) 227-0902 or visit parkcinemas.com. Park Cinemas is located at 1100 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ