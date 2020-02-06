Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 06, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Park Cinemas hosts Valentine's Day fundraiser 

By

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association hosts its Valentine's Day Movie Night at Park Cinemas on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. The 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown, starring Debbie Reynolds, will be screened during this fundraiser benefiting the association. Helmed by director Charles Walters and based on the 1960 play of the same name, the film tells a fictional account of the life of Margaret Brown (Reynolds), who famously survived the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Tickets to the screening are $12, and proceeds will support the association's ongoing efforts to restore, promote, and enhance the economic vitality of downtown Paso Robles. Admission includes a choice of popcorn and soda or Champagne and chocolates. To reserve your tickets in advance, visit my805tix.com. For more details, call the theater at (805) 227-0902 or visit parkcinemas.com. Park Cinemas is located at 1100 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Film Listings, 1/30/20 – 2/6/20 Read More

  2. Bad Boys for Life delivers a summer blockbuster-style action spectacle Read More

  3. Guilty Pleasures: Girl Meets World Read More

  4. Glitter trash act Hayley and the Crushers releases their new vinyl at O'Sullivan's Pub on Jan. 31 Read More

  5. Alt-rock favorite Toad the Wet Sprocket plays the Fremont on Jan. 29 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation