Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 20, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Parcel tax, redux 

In March 2020, Oceano voters rejected measure A-20, which would have imposed a flat parcel tax of $180 to fund fire and emergency services provided by the Five Cities Fire Authority. Now the Oceano Community Services District is planning to put exactly the same measure on the June 2022 ballot. A-20's failure was supposed to trigger OCSD's withdrawal from the fire authority. But the board majority didn't respect the will of the voters. It kicked the can down the road, continuing to deficit spend to fund the fire authority for two extra years while experiencing periodic closures of the Oceano fire station due to staffing shortages. Insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result. The flat tax was rejected in part because it is unfair, placing the same financial burden on a tiny old bungalow as on a modern estate, a large restaurant, or a warehouse. Yet the board majority rejected more equitable square-footage based tax approaches and again chose the $180 flat parcel tax: A-20, redux. Oceano residents have one more chance to stop the insanity, by speaking up at the board's virtual public hearing on Jan. 26.

Cynthia Replogle

Oceano

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Stacy Korsgaden was at the insurrection Read More

  2. A little chaos Read More

  3. Real conservatism Read More

  4. Humor and the left Read More

  5. When is the real estate market going to crash? Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation