Among all the great holiday festivities in our county this season, we would like to add the Los Osos/Baywood Park Parade of Thanks.

An annual Los Osos tradition, this year's parade has special meaning as we reach out as a community to say thanks to those who have been essential during the two-year pandemic.

Our grand marshals are essential workers from sheriff, fire, schools, medical, and retail. We hope for each group to be celebrated for their work, which we could not live without.

Additionally, we want to invite anyone to submit a thank you to whoever they choose, a friend, a doctor, a clerk, whatever it might be. We hope to be a platform for the community to publicly say thank you to someone, or something, close to them.

Submissions will be read throughout the parade in the order they're received; we'll do as many as possible.

Not to be corny, but be part of our little mighty Parade of Thanks and say thank you for who, or what, you're thankful for: Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.

Send your thanks to info@lobpchamber.org, and please put "Thanks" in the subject line.

Gary J. Freiberg

Los Osos