May 26, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Palm Theatre screens Tiny Vineyards, a documentary on home winemaking 

By

On Thursday, June 2, the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo will host a special screening of Tiny Vineyards, along with a Q-and-A with the film's director, Joseph Daniel. Tickets—priced at $15 each—to the event include admission to a wine reception at 7 p.m. before the screening, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

The wine reception features wines that viewers can expect to see in the film. The documentary follows a group of backyard viticulturists and home winemakers who open up about "the triumphs and disasters of an entire year of grape growing and winemaking," according to press materials.

The film has been included in various film festivals across the country and won the award for Best Documentary (Feature) at the Seattle Wine and Film Festival. The Palm's in-person screening will mark the first time the documentary has been shown in a theater since the start of the pandemic, Daniel said in an email to New Times.

For more info on the screening, visit thepalmtheatre.com or call (805) 541-5161. The Palm Theatre is located at 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

