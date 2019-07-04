Palm Theatre screens A Breast Expose: The Breast Kept Secret 

Central Coast Thermography presents a screening of A Breast Expose: The Breast Kept Secret at the Palm Theatre on Wednesday, July 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This documentary features interviews with several health and wellness leaders who strive to expose a harmful truth behind mammograms, biopsies, and other medical procedures. These individuals include oncologists, breast surgeons, radiologists, OBGYNs, authors, and other professionals. The film also explores alternative solutions focused on prevention and healing therapies to the corporate driven procedures it attacks.

Tickets to the screening are $10 each and are available online in advance at my805tix.com. A Q&A with the filmmakers behind the documentary will follow the screening. The Palm Theatre is located at 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 541-5161 or visit abreastexpose.com for more info. Δ