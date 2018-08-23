Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 23, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Pajama party in Paso 

By

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association presents Pajama Movie Night on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles. The 1969 Western comedy Support Your Local Sheriff will be screened. While gun holsters and cowboy boots grace the screen, pajama pants and slippers adorn the audience, as guests are welcome to dress in sleepwear.

The film centers on a town's overly eager reaction to a small gold rush. After the event attracts criminals far and wide, it's up to gunslinger Jason McCullough (played by James Garner) to restore order from the chaos.

Tickets are $10 each. In addition to admission, each ticket includes complimentary popcorn and one soft drink. Call (805) 227-2172 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Rising singer-songwriter Amalia Fleming plays SLO Brew Rock on Aug. 25 Read More

  2. Give me a sign: Canned Pineapple Co. leaves a mark on downtown SLO signage Read More

  3. Steynberg Gallery reopens as The 4 Cats Café and Gallery Read More

  4. Photography by the bay Read More

  5. Wine and windmills: Solvang is more than just kitschy charm Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation