Pajama party in Paso 

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association presents Pajama Movie Night on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles. The 1969 Western comedy Support Your Local Sheriff will be screened. While gun holsters and cowboy boots grace the screen, pajama pants and slippers adorn the audience, as guests are welcome to dress in sleepwear.

The film centers on a town's overly eager reaction to a small gold rush. After the event attracts criminals far and wide, it's up to gunslinger Jason McCullough (played by James Garner) to restore order from the chaos.

Tickets are $10 each. In addition to admission, each ticket includes complimentary popcorn and one soft drink. Call (805) 227-2172 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org for more information. Δ