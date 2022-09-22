Pacific Wildlife Care plans for new SLO facility 

When Morro Bay's Pacific Wildlife Care first launched in 1984, its leaders opened up their own homes to sick and injured animals to fulfill its mission of rehabilitating San Luis Obispo County's wildlife.

By 2006, the nonprofit had outgrown its beginnings and moved into the facility that it still leases today: a patchwork of construction trailers behind the Morro Bay power plant, where it takes in and cares for more than 200 species of wildlife each year.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Pacific Wildlife Care

SAVING WILDLIFE Pacific Wildlife Care is gearing up for a move to San Luis Obispo. The nonprofit, whose mission is to rehabilitate sick and injured animals—including an unusually large number of pelicans so far this year—has plans for a brand-new care facility on Buckley Road.

Now, Pacific Wildlife Care is setting its sights on another move—the most ambitious in its history.

Plans for a brand-new wildlife care facility just outside the city of SLO earned county permit approvals on Sept 2. The proposed center, with more than 40,000 combined square feet of indoor and outdoor space, would be built on a 10-acre plot of land on Buckley Road.

According to Pacific Wildlife Care Executive Director Christine Johnson, the project is a daunting undertaking, but one the organization is enthused about.

"We're really excited about a permanent home on a large piece of property," she said.

Uncertainty around the future of the Morro Bay power plant drove the nonprofit's moving plans, Johnson explained. The three iconic smokestacks are set for demolition, and current owner Vistra Energy hopes to establish a battery storage facility there. As tenants, Pacific Wildlife Care knows its time is running short.

"The truth is, we don't have a choice," Johnson said. "Vistra has been communicating clearly. We're working closely with them and keeping them abreast of our plans."

While the move may be a necessity, there are plenty of benefits to the project for Pacific Wildlife Care. A two-story, indoor clinic is planned alongside more than 30,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a designated flight area for rehabbing raptors.

The central location is also a benefit—although Johnson said leaving Morro Bay will be difficult.

"Just because of the diversity of species we treat, it's better to be centralized," Johnson said. "Being in a more centralized location in SLO means people will be able to get animals to our clinics sooner. The first 24 hours are the most critical for an injured animal."

Johnson said Pacific Wildlife Care will be launching a capital campaign in the next year to raise money for the new building. Currently, the organization needs support for its day-to-day operations. This April and May were record-breaking months in terms of the number of wild animals brought to its clinic.

"The vast majority of animal injuries we see are a result of human behavior," Johnson said. "For the most part, it's cat-caught animals, animals hit by vehicles, or they're losing their habitat through development. It's hard to be a wild animal in the world today."

This year's phenomenon of widespread illness in pelicans also played a role in the record-breaking spring. While the cause for the sick pelicans has not been definitively determined, it was likely the result of a wind event, Johnson said.

"It was so windy this spring. Younger pelicans weren't experienced enough hunters to hunt in that wind," she said. "And you can tie that back to our changing climate."

The nonprofit depends almost entirely on donations to operate. Community support will continue to determine its future as it looks to establish a new home.

"Without us, there would be no place to get these animals the care they need," Johnson said. "We're lucky to have one here, and we have incredible community support. It takes all of that to continue the mission."

Fast fact

