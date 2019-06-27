Got a News Tip?
June 27, 2019

PAC Foundation awards $28,000 to local arts groups 

By

The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center (PAC) has awarded $28,000 in grants to seven SLO County arts groups. 2019 marks the fourth year of grant giving from the foundation, through the Clifton Swanson PAC Community Access Fund. Including the 2019-20 season, the foundation has awarded a total of $105,000 in grants over the years.

The 2019 grant recipients include the SLO Symphony, the SLO Youth Symphony, Civic Ballet, the Master Chorale, the Coastal Dance and Music Academy, and Opera SLO. The awards will benefit nearly 1,500 individual artists who will perform onstage at the PAC during the 2019-20 season.

"Support from the Swanson Fund Grant, in addition to contributions from our loving donors each year, is critical to our ability to continue to produce professional grand productions in our world class theatre," Brian Asher Alhadeff, Opera SLO's general and artistic director, said in a press release.

To learn more about the Foundation for the PAC and the Swanson Fund, visit fpacslo.org. Δ

