February 20, 2020 Food & Drink » Picks

Oyster mushrooms to-go 

By

When I visit Templeton Farmers' Market on Saturday, the bulk of my purchases come from Mt. Olive Organic Farm. I appreciate the quality of their healthy, organic food. I buy their fruit wraps for my kids' school lunches, the broccoli sprouts for my smoothies and omelets, and their bokchoy for a sautéed side on our dinner plates. Recently, I picked up a 5.5 ounce box of beautiful pale white, fan-shaped tree trunk Oyster Mushrooms for $6. "What a steal," the man who bought a box before me said. I assumed they had more in the truck, because those boxes were selling like ramen on a rainy day. So fresh and delicately peppery in flavor, I had to cook them into literally every meal I made for the next week.

Find a box of Mt. Olive Organic Farm mushrooms at their farm, located at 3445 Adelaida Road, Paso, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the farmers' markets: Templeton on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cambria on Fridays, 2:30 to 5 p.m., SLO at Madonna Road on Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 a.m., or Baywood/Los Osos on Mondays, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre loves foraging for the tastiest treats. Send your farmers' market favorites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

