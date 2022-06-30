Outdoor Kitchen: Lost Isle Adventures serves up tiki-style drinks with an educational tour of Morro Bay 

Former whale-watching boat captain Dane Jacobs’ lifelong love for the ocean led him to make an unlikely purchase six years ago: a tiki boat to guide visitors around Morro Bay.

“I love the whales but it was one of those things where I was looking for something new and exciting, and I went about acquiring my business,” Jacobs said.

That business is Lost Isle Adventures, and Jacobs and his crew now own several boats that bring a variety of cruises to the public. The Tiki Cruise came about when Jacobs found the tiki boat in the harbor.

Though small, the boat turns heads because of its thatched roof and colorful signs. It fits 22 people and a full bar that serves themed alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. From Blue Hawaiis to Mai Tais and Painkillers, the drinks are inspired by Don the Beachcomber—the first tiki bar opened by adventurer Donn Beach in the 1930s.

click to enlarge PHOTOS COURTESY OF LOST ISLE ADVENTURES

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids. For an extra $20, adults can get their drink in a souvenir signature tall tiki cup that’s double the regular portion.

Visitors can pick their poison and learn about the sea lions and sea otters that live in Morro Bay from Jacobs as he guides them on a 45-minute tour that kicks off from the dock near the stacks by Morro Rock.

“We definitely embraced the tiki aspect of it, but we’re more hyper-focused on educating the public about the wildlife in the estuary,” he said. “I focused on sustainable tourism at Cal Poly. I also studied marine biology before that. So, it’s an opportunity for me to meld those two things.”

Jacobs added that he constantly reads different books about the history of Morro Bay, from topics that range from ecology to World War II that help keep his tour material fresh for repeat guests.

“We have so many locals that get on the boat,” he said. “But I get the comment every single time that ‘I’ve lived here my whole life and I didn’t know half of the things you were talking about.’”

Tiki tours run every day from noon to dusk, depending on wind conditions. Visit morrobaytikiboat.com for more info.