July 14, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Outdoor art exhibition in Paso Robles holds upcoming fundraiser 

By

On Sunday, July 24, $20 of each ticket sold to attend Sensorio Gives Back in Paso Robles will be split between two nonprofit organizations. The upcoming fundraiser will benefit Jack's Helping Hand, a SLO-based group dedicated to creating community programs for children with cancer or special needs, and the Kinship Center, a foster care organization in Salinas.

Sensorio Gives Back will be held between 7 and 10:30 p.m. at Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, an ongoing outdoor art installation in Paso Robles. The exhibit includes Field of Light and Light Towers, both created by Munro, an acclaimed British artist. General admission to the exhibit is $41. Tickets for children ages 3 to 12 range from $10 to $20, while children under 2 years old get in for free.

For more info, visit sensoriopaso.com. The exhibit is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Δ

