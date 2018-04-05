Outdoor accessibility: LeftLane Sports sponsors Discovery Day at Pismo Preserve 

The Pismo Preserve was full of hikers on March 25—even if it was for one day only—thanks to a little help from LeftLane Sports, a local online retailer of discounted outdoor gear and adventure travel packages.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Verdin Marketing

GIVING FOR OPEN SPACE San Luis Obispo based online retailer LeftLane Sports sponsored a Discovery Day on March 25 for the general public to check out the Pismo Preserve and donated $4,000 to The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

The local company sponsored the Discovery Day and also raised $4,000 for the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County (which owns the preserve) through a recent film screening of The Reel Rock 12. The Land Conservancy generally limits access to the preserve to docent-led hikes, bike rides, runs, and horse rides due to the $4.8 million cost of constructing facilities, such as parking, restrooms, and an ADA-accessible trail. But that day, a Ride-On bus shuttled eager outdoor enthusiasts to the trailhead between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., allowing the general public to check out the trails on their own.

LeftLane Sports co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Erik Fialho said Discovery Day was fantastic, with several hundred people visiting the open space overlooking Pismo Beach and some brisk sunny weather that followed a week of rain.

"Everyone was very excited to experience the trails. For many of the visitors, this was their first time up at the Pismo Preserve," Fialho said.

Because the film screening was so successful, LeftLane is planning on hosting a screening once a quarter this year and donating the proceeds to area nonprofits. The next event is slated for Friday, June 8, at the Fremont Theater. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers, "to help build sustainable hiking and cycling trails throughout SLO County."

"Local nonprofits are incredibly important to the fabric of our community. The Land Conservancy, for example is responsible for protecting and preserving much of the open space the residents of the county have come to love," Fialho said. "Our recent donation to the Land Conservancy comes from our passion to make the outdoors more accessible. Our mission is to inspire and enable you to live a healthy, adventurous, and more sustainable life. So for us, it all starts right here at home."

Fiahlo's company was was founded in 2009 in San Luis Obispo by three friends who loved the outdoors. By making outdoor gear and experiences more affordable, Fiahlo said they can make it easier for people to live healthier lives and inspire others to help protect the wild places they enjoy so much. In the last decade, LeftLane has grown into family of brands, including The Clymb, Seshday, ACTIVE GearUp, and PlanetGear, that serves 14 million customers and offers adventure travel on all seven continents.

"We believe that our success is based on the fact that we know that the products, trips, and services that we offer are not just things people buy. It's who they are," Fiahlo said. "And we are building an ecosystem to enhance the quality of their lives and support them doing what they love."

Fast fact

• The Cayucos Land Conservancy recently joined a network of 398 accredited land trusts across the nation that have proven their professional excellence and ability to maintain the public's trust in their work. The Land Trust Alliance accredited the local conservancy, which was founded in 1999, due to "sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship," according to a press release. More info is available at cayucoslandconservancy.org.

• New wellness plans could take the financial stress out of giving pets quality care. The Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic is now offering plans for pet owners: pay a monthly fee as low as $26 a month for an annual preventative care exam, core vaccine boosters, and basic lab tests. There are a range of plans to choose from, and you can find them at pismobeachvet.com/wellness-plans/. The clinic is hosting an open house on April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. to talk about the plans over wine and snacks.

• On April 2, San Luis Obispo-based Mindbody Inc. completed its $150 million acquisition of Booker Software, a cloud-based business management platform for salons and spas and the provider of Frederick, an automated marketing software for wellness businesses. The acquisition adds 10,000 salons and spas to Mindbody's health and fitness marketplace. Δ

