Student Guide: Struggling to pay the rent and buy groceries doesn't mean you can't have fun 

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market (FREE)

In the heart of Downtown SLO, you can count on the farmers' market to be thriving every Thursday, unless it's raining. Along Higuera Street, local farmers showcase their freshest produce, and plenty of stands serve hot meals at a decent price. There's also entertainment from local musicians at the different street intersections along Higuera. You can walk over to the market, or if you prefer riding your bike, you can park your two wheels at the bike valet for free on Morro Street.

Art After Dark (FREE)

On the first Friday of every month, new art exhibits, performances, and music are scattered throughout downtown SLO. It's a nice way to enjoy a brisk evening and visit galleries, restaurants, salons, and boutiques that spotlight local arts. The event is put on by Arts Obispo, and it updates the locations monthly, so check the website—artsobispo.org—before you go for an updated map and listings. There are usually about 30 spots to visit, and it's a nice way to get familiar with the city.

Take a hike (FREE)

There are 10 beautiful open spaces and trails to visit for hiking and some locations to mountain bike. If you choose to ride a mountain bike, you can borrow a bell at the start of the trailhead. It's just a courtesy to let walkers know you're coming around the corner. To learn more about the trails, participate in a ranger-led hike that can take one to three hours depending on the trail. The ranger-led hikes take place once a month. Find the meet-up time and location at slocity.org—click on the "Government" tab, then "Parks and Recreation," and finally click on "Ranger Service."

My Friends Show ($5)

The second Saturday of every month, Adult Children—aka, Cori Ramsay and Henry Bruington—present the My Friends Show, a variety comedy show, at Kreuzberg. It's a place for local jokesters to hit their punch lines and tell their best stories that will have you laughing out loud. The show is from 7 to 9 p.m., just enough time to get to know each comedian and get a taste of his or her everyday observations. All ages are welcome, but do enter at your own risk!

Trivia night (price varies)

All that internet perusing and book reading can finally be put to use at the many venues that host trivia night during the week. Libertine Brewing Company has Trivia with Olivia on Mondays at 7 p.m. Woodstock's hosts a trivia night on Wednesdays, starting at 8 p.m. with $1 off pints for all teams. Blast 825 has Wingman Wednesday—buy a half pound of wings and get one free to go with Orange Door Pub Trivia, from 8 to 10 p.m. Assemble your team and test your knowledge on sports, current events, trending topics, and more. Δ

