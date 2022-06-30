Today, half of the U.S. population, women, have had their rights severely limited regarding personal medical decisions and become second class citizens. Now my daughters, granddaughters, and nieces have less rights than I had at child-bearing age.

Here are the percentages of birth control failing: cervical cap, 12 percent; condom, 18 percent; diaphragm, 12 percent; oral contraception, 9 percent; and vaginal ring, 9 percent. Birth control fails even for those who have access.

There is nothing pleasant about an abortion. It is a woman's last resort when a mother's life is in danger, birth control fails, in cases of incest, when there's no access to birth control, and when a woman is raped.

This comes as the Supreme Court expands the right of individuals to carry a gun outside the home. It is easy to draw a gun in anger and kill another human being, such as a spouse/girlfriend and/or go into a grocery store, school, or theater to take out rage.

Women, use your power at the voting booth in the midterms, in school boards, local, and national elections. We need to march for our rights and safety, contact Congress, and donate to organizations that will help women with their last resort.

Lee Perkins

Atascadero