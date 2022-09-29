Osos Contemporary presents Christina McPhee: Listening 

On Friday, Oct. 7, Osos Contemporary in San Luis Obispo will debut a new exhibition, Christina McPhee: Listening, which showcases eight paintings and a video artwork by McPhee. A special reception will be held on opening day, from 5 to 9 p.m., and the exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Friday, Nov. 18.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Osos Contemporary

Each of McPhee's paintings in the show is paired with a QR code that leads to an audio file of either a poem or lyric that influenced the respective piece. Other audio aspects of the exhibit include ambient sounds that interface with McPhee's video artwork, which will screen on a loop.

Previous outlets that have showcased McPhee's art include the American University Museum-Katzen Art Center in Washington, D.C., the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, and the Colorado Springs Art Museum at Colorado College.

To find out more about McPhee's new exhibition and other upcoming exhibits hosted by Osos Contemporary, visit ososcontemporary.com. The gallery is located at 967 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. More details on McPhee's art can be found on her website, christinamcphee.com. Δ