February 06, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Oscars viewing party benefits Morro Bay High School 

By

The Savory Palate in Morro Bay hosts its Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. Co-sponsored by the venue and Hooray for Hollywood, this fundraiser will benefit the Morro Bay High School Performing Arts Department. Tickets are $25, and formal attire is encouraged. Admission to the viewing party includes sparkling wine for guests to enjoy as they watch the 92nd annual Academy Awards together.

For more details or to RSVP, call (626) 639-4122 or visit the fundraiser's Eventbrite page. The Savory Palate is located at 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Δ

