One of my favorite things going on at Nature's Touch health food store in Templeton is its food window, where you can order a hot lunch, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, and root beer floats. Not many places serve up organic street tacos, so hats off to Nature's Touch owner Melanie Blankenship, who offers three street tacos on her menu for just $10. The plate is served hot and ready to eat, made with ethically and humanely processed, range-fed meat from Nature's Touch's own ranch in Templeton; organic corn tortillas; shredded onions; cilantro; and house-made salsa. The spicy house marinade is what makes these tacos extra flavorful, as the meat is marinated for two days. Vegan and gluten-free tacos are also available, so just ask!

Nature's Touch lunch window at Nature's Touch Nursery & Harvest, 225 S. Main, Templeton, is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Δ

