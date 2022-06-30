Orcutt Mineral Society to hold annual Rainbow of Gems Show in Nipomo 

The Orcutt Mineral Society recently announced that it will host the 54th annual Rainbow of Gems Show at Nipomo High School on Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 40 vendors selling rocks, fossils, jewelry, and other items will be at the event, which also includes kids activities and prize giveaways. Admission to the show is free.

Visit omsinc.org for more info. Nipomo High School is located at 525 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo. Δ