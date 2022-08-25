Got a News Tip?
August 25, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Opinions about Diablo Canyon aren't necessarily proof! 

If Diablo Canyon closes in 2024 and 2025 there will be intensely increasing roving power outages. The need for more fossil fuels will greatly increase the emissions we are striving to reduce. Our electrical grid can't yet sustain 100 percent clean, emission free power 100 percent of the time without steady 24/7 power from Diablo Canyon.

Because Diablo Canyon is one of the most robust structures in the world, if there's ever an earthquake strong enough to damage it, there's no sense in worrying because every structure in San Luis Obispo County will be flattened.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but opinions are not proof. If you haven't had training in nuclear power, worked at Diablo Canyon as I have, there is no basis for the truth and your opinions have no basis for fact.

Ellie Ripley

Arroyo Grande

