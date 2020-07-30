Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 30, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Opera SLO and Clark Center co-host free, virtual opera concert 

By

As part of the Summer Date Night Series, a new virtual concert program hosted by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande, Opera San Luis Obispo will present Greatest Operatic Hits on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. The concert will include Opera SLO performances of nine compositions selected from past seasons, including songs from Pirates of Penzance and Madame Butterfly.

Each performance was shot at a SLO County venue sometime between 2015 and 2018. Admission to view the program is free, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be divided equally between Opera SLO and the Clark Center. Viewers will be able to access the concert through Facebook, at facebook.com/clarkcenter, or YouTube, at youtube.com/user/clarkcenterperfarts.

This entry of the Summer Date Night Series is sponsored by Mary Rowan Ishikawa of Allstate Suncoast Agency. Visit clarkcenter.org or operaslo.org to find out more. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Morning Show explores the #MeToo movement through a fictionalized account of the Matt Lauer scandal Read More

  2. The Last Kingdom Read More

  3. To close a funding gap, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation mounts an online auction Read More

  4. Maeve Steele performs virtual concert benefitting the SLO Food Bank July 29 Read More

  5. I Know This Much Is True is a sprawling, multi-generational look at family interconnectedness Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation