Opera SLO and Clark Center co-host free, virtual opera concert 

As part of the Summer Date Night Series, a new virtual concert program hosted by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande, Opera San Luis Obispo will present Greatest Operatic Hits on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. The concert will include Opera SLO performances of nine compositions selected from past seasons, including songs from Pirates of Penzance and Madame Butterfly.

Each performance was shot at a SLO County venue sometime between 2015 and 2018. Admission to view the program is free, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be divided equally between Opera SLO and the Clark Center. Viewers will be able to access the concert through Facebook, at facebook.com/clarkcenter, or YouTube, at youtube.com/user/clarkcenterperfarts.

This entry of the Summer Date Night Series is sponsored by Mary Rowan Ishikawa of Allstate Suncoast Agency. Visit clarkcenter.org or operaslo.org to find out more. Δ