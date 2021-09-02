Got a News Tip?
September 02, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Open letter to AG, Grover 

A few weeks ago, the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach was updated with new lanes and a new rule. At each of the four corners, signs are posted "No Turn On Red." This is new. I understand. However, I have observed that four out of five drivers per traffic light change disregard the new rule and turn right on the red light anyway. If a traffic officer was posted at that intersection, the city would stand to make a lot of revenue from citations, at least until people start obeying the law. I do wonder, though, if there was ever any intention of enforcing this law. If not, then remove those signs. Not enforcing rules undermines your credibility.

T. Wood

Arroyo Grande

