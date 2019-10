The recently opened Open Canvas Gallery in downtown SLO is seeking art to display. Painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, textile artists, and ceramicists are welcome to apply by filling out an artist agreement form at ocgalleryslo.com. Applicants can then send the completed form and art samples to opencanvasgallery@gmail.com. The gallery is located at 1242 Monterey St., suite 110, San Luis Obispo. Δ