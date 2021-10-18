Got a News Tip?
October 14, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Only Murders in the Building 

MYSTERY'S AFOOT Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) team up to solve a murder in their apartment building, starting a true crime podcast in the process, in Only Murders in the Building, a comedy crime mystery screening on Hulu.
  • MYSTERY’S AFOOT Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) team up to solve a murder in their apartment building, starting a true crime podcast in the process, in Only Murders in the Building, a comedy crime mystery screening on Hulu.

When three unlikely strangers team up to solve a death in their shared building, the trio starts to unravel a web seemingly more complicated than a simple murder. Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, an eccentric has-been theater director who's secretly drowning in debt and concocts the plan to create a hit true crime podcast à la Serial (2014). His narrator is former TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and their sarcastic third partner is Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a young woman with more of a connection to the murder and the building than she first lets on.

With comedy legends like Short and Martin, any project is sure to be a hit, and Only Murders in the Building is no exception. Gomez also holds her own with her fellow leads, and the cast of characters that surround them are greats on their own. Tina Fey appears as Cinda Canning, a clear nod to Serial's Sarah Koenig, and Fey's her usual hilarious self. We also meet fellow residents of the Arconia such as Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), who's a deli magnate in the city, and Jan (Amy Ryan), a bassoonist who woos Charles with her sweet melodies and quirky personality.

Only Murders in the Building is nothing but fun, intrigue, and a ton of talent on screen—it isn't to be missed! This series is wrapping up its first season on Hulu with season 2 already slated to happen. (10 approximately 30-min. episodes)

