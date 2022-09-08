Only Murders in the Building (Season 2) 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 20th Century Fox Television, 20th Television, And 40 Share Productions

PODCAST DETECTIVES Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) work together to solve a newmurder, in Only Murders in the Building, streaming its second season on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

Our three favorite podcasting sleuths are back, and the Arconia is the site of yet another murder. This time it's the building busybody, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), who is the unlucky victim, and Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are in the spotlight once again. There are secret passageways and stolen paintings, a parrot that won't shut up, and messy pasts that tie the characters together in all sorts of ways.

Only Murders in the Building enjoyed a well-loved first season that was a rollicking ride, sealing our three leads as friends forever. It's always a worry when a series starts off in such high regard because it often can't live up to itself the next time around. I'm happy to report that Martin, Short, Gomez, and the awesome actors all around them give us another top-tier season, and the list of guest stars is stellar.

This show is all about reveals and twists and turns, so I don't want to give it all away. However, if you haven't watched, pay up your Hulu account and get on it! (10 30-min. episodes)