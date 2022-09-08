Only Murders in the Building (Season 2) 

What's it rated? TV-MA
When? 2022
Where's it showing? Hulu
Our three favorite podcasting sleuths are back, and the Arconia is the site of yet another murder. This time it's the building busybody, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), who is the unlucky victim, and Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are in the spotlight once again. There are secret passageways and stolen paintings, a parrot that won't shut up, and messy pasts that tie the characters together in all sorts of ways.
Only Murders in the Building enjoyed a well-loved first season that was a rollicking ride, sealing our three leads as friends forever. It's always a worry when a series starts off in such high regard because it often can't live up to itself the next time around. I'm happy to report that Martin, Short, Gomez, and the awesome actors all around them give us another top-tier season, and the list of guest stars is stellar.
This show is all about reveals and twists and turns, so I don't want to give it all away. However, if you haven't watched, pay up your Hulu account and get on it! (10 30-min. episodes)