January 02, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Ongoing events 

By

Food truck nights are happening all the time, but this Monday, Jan. 6, it's the city of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department's turn amid kickflips and ollies. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., the latest family-friendly 805 Food Truck Night is going off at Santa Rosa Skate Park, SLO. It's open to all community members ... The gourmet meal deal at the beach continues into 2020 for Sunday Supper at Lido at Dolphin Bay Resort & Spa, 2727 Shell Beach Road, Pismo, on Sunday Jan. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. The deal is so sweet: Three courses for $30 and $5 wine pairings ... And (thank heavens), Tooth and Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road in Paso Robles, will continue to host both a Taco Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m., and a Fifty Cent Wings Wednesday. On Jan. 7, Chef Ashley is cooking up scrumptious tacos in the castle for $3 each, and on Jan. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m., she'll be making sesame Asian, hot & spicy, and classic barbecue wings. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre would like eggs and bacon on her taco. Send cheesey bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

