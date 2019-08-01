Ongoing eats 

Oh crab! All-you-can-eat Dungeness crab is served every Wednesday—coming up on Aug. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.—at The Carlton Hotel's Nautical Cowboy in Atascadero, 6005 El Camino Real. This kid-friendly event is $46 per person and includes all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, sides of roasted corn, red potatoes, and linguiça. ... Can't make it to Hawaii? No worries. The Cliffs Hotel and Spa at 2757 Shell Beach Road in Pismo Beach is hosting the next best thing all through the month of August. Tiki Fridays will celebrate summer, sunsets, and ocean breezes with tropical music, food, and drinks. The next Tiki Friday, will be Aug. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Sip a signature tiki cocktail and feast on tantalizing small bites. If you want to make a night of it, The Cliffs is offering a special rate for room reservations. Call (805) 773-5000 to set that up ... Catch Sunsets at Seven Oxen Estate Wines on the patio any Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m. through August. On Saturday, Aug. 3, Seven Oxen is featuring live music by the Turkey Buzzards, tri-tip sandos by love.joy.eat Catering, and Last Call 2017 Rosé. No RSVP needed. Just come hungry (3340 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles) ... Roll out your picnic basket and join Edna Valley Vineyard from noon to 4 p.m. for Summer Sundays at Edna. On Sunday, Aug. 4, there will be live music by soulful rock/folk/blues musician Dan Curcio, southern Italian food truck fare by Torricella, and Edna Valley wines (2585 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO; bring low-back chairs for the lawn; groups of six or more should reserve a spot at (805) 544-5855 or info@ednavalley.com). Δ

