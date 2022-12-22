One TikTok post is making all the difference for SLO locals Próxima Parada 

Although it's a relatively quiet week for live music on the Central Coast, one local band received a Christmas present that will carry them into a new future.

Próxima Parada, a San Luis Obispo-based blue-eyed soul band whose members quit their day jobs to take on music full-time in 2019, had the No. 1 viral song in the U.S. on Spotify Dec. 17.

"It's been a whirlwind of a week," frontman Nick Larson told New Times. "It's just completely changes our career."

GOING BIG SLOcal blue-eyed soul band Próxima Parada played their last show of the year at the Fremont on Dec. 2, before a TikTok post changed their future.

The whirlwind started as most things do these days: on TikTok. Music curator Matt Firestine (aka, fuegostine) posted a quick clip playing "Musta Been a Ghost" off Próxima Parada's 2019 album Kind Reminder. It's a jazz- and R&B-influenced easy-going number with a great hook, Southern California style, and Michael Franti vibes.

"This song is such a hidden gem in my opinion. What do you think?" Firestine posted alongside the video on Dec. 9.

With 2.2 million likes and more than 3 million views as of Dec. 21, the video pushed the band that's spent the last couple of years touring around the U.S. into another realm. Larson and bass player Kevin Middlekauff told New Times they'd been talking to national and international record labels in recent days about the launch of their new album—which is finished but hasn't been released yet, Larson said. Their Spotify listeners jumped to 900,000, and people from all over the world started reaching out to the band via social media and a texting app.

"It's a lesson in how powerful advocacy can be. We can make all the noise we want about our own music, but as soon as someone with credibility speaks on our behalf ... it made a difference," Larson said.

"It's wild," Middlekauff added.

The band recently wrapped up their 2022 tour of the U.S. with a Dec. 2 show at the Fremont. It was Próxima Parada's last big show for the year, and 2023's plans are currently in flux, although Middlekauff said they would probably tour all over the country again (and possibly Europe) and try to play as many music festivals as possible.

That Fremont show was the perfect way to end the year, they said. They played after the holiday parade with an extra vocalist and horns on stage.

"I just felt like such a powerful, emotional night. Very joyous, very cathartic. We definitely got a lot of positive feedback after the show," Larson said. "That was our last show before things changed."

Próxima Parada formed in 2012, keeping San Luis Obispo as their home base over the years and releasing a handful of albums, including their most recent, Second Brother. Larson said that others in the industry tried to push them to move to cities that were known for producing talent, like Nashville, Los Angeles, or Seattle. But that wasn't the route they wanted to take. Larson and Middlekauff said the path they're on started in the tight-knit community of SLO, and it feels good to be able to make that same impact from the place they feel most at home.

"We're very much a product of our community," Larson said. "It's been really special to advocate for the city that we love, too."

The Siren has two free shows from locals coming up over Christmas weekend. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Rachel Santa Cruz Family Band brings Americana style folk music with roots in blues, country, alt-folk, and rock to the Morro Bay stage (8 p.m.).

NEW ALBUM The Taproots play The Siren on Dec. 24 in celebration of their recently released album, Tales Of Wonderland.

The Taproots play a free show at The Siren on Saturday, Dec. 24 (2:30 p.m.), to celebrate the release of their 14-track debut album Tales Of Wonderland. Regular Strictly Starkey columnist Glen Starkey calls the album "stirring," "an amazing debut." Best known for their creative songwriting, strong harmonies and innovative guitar work, the band plays a unique blend of original Americana rock incorporating folk and jazz influences, mixed with fresh renditions of covers.

"Guitar Wizard" Bill Foppiano plays the SLO Cider tasting room on Friday, Dec. 23, to get your Christmas weekend going with a special holiday show (7 p.m., free).

The Journals 805 brings country and classic rock covers to The Pine Street Saloon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 (9 p.m.). Δ

