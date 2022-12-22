One SLO County supervisor has karma coming 

Debbie Arnold strongly supported the unsuccessful gerrymandering of the 2nd District to maneuver Bruce Gibson out of office, then was the only vote on the SLO County Board of Supervisors to not certify his win over Bruce Jones.

In her efforts, she lost areas of the county that were reliable supporters of hers and traded for communities that, politically, are not like the areas she lost.

In 2024 she will be running in Los Osos, Pismo Beach, and Avila Beach, not Republican bastions as are Atascadero, Creston, and others in the old 5th District. She supported taking Los Osos away from Bruce Gibson because our community solidly supports Democrats.

Debbie Arnold is going to try and convince her new district that her Trumpian politics are who we are. We're not. That's why Supervisor Gibson had little trouble being reelected before she and the other two Republican supervisors tried to gerrymander him out of office. In doing so she put herself in new towns that do not follow her negative way of governing. Karma has followed her, and in doing so, will make her attempt for reelection in 2024 the toughest political battle she has faced. That's karma at its best.

Gary J. Freiberg

Los Osos