On Nov. 12, at SLO Brew Rock, the New Times Music Awards presents a 5-band showcase and awards ceremony 

The judges have spoken and picked the top three entrants in the New Times Music Awards five genre categories, and this Friday, Nov. 12, those five winners will face off in front of a panel of judges (and hopefully you and your music-loving friends) to see who will add Best Live Performance to their accolades. It all happens at SLO Brew Rock (7 to 9:30 p.m.; all ages; $15 at my805tix.com).

First up will be Open category winner Louie & Talia Ortega and Friends, followed by Country/Americana/Folk winner Miss Leo. In the middle slot is Hip-Hop winner Rogue Status, followed by Rock/Alternative winner Lu Lu & The Cowtippers. The evening will close with a performance by R&B/Blues winner The Tipsy Gypsies.

In between the music, New Times will present awards for the five genres, as well as Best Songwriter, Best Album, Youth, Readers Choice, Local Legend, and Best Live Performance. Come see your favorite bands and musicians getting the recognition they so richly deserve, and hear five of the best music acts SLO and Northern Santa Barbara counties have to offer.

You can also enter a raffle to win beautiful handcrafted Ernie Ball guitar valued at $2,499. Raffle tickets are available for $10 each or get three tickets for $25, available at my805tix.com.

Also at SLO Brew Rock this week, see Dirtwire on Thursday, Nov. 11 (7 p.m.; $20 plus fees presale or $25 day of show at slobrew.com), which "stands poised between ancient Mother Earth and modern technology, a blend of ethnomusicology and the psychedelic trance state, gut-bucket delta blues, and what the band variously dubs 'back-porch space cowboy blues, swamptronica, and electro-twang.'"

Fremont Theater presents alt country and Americana act Satsang at SLO Brew Rock on Sunday, Nov. 14 (8 p.m.; all ages; $16 plus fees at slobrew.com). The Montana band is touring in support of their new album, All Right Now.

Tops: Party Again Fall 2021 Tour comes to SLO Brew Rock on Tuesday, Nov. 16 (7:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $15 plus fees at slobrew.com or $19 day of show). The Montreal band delivers self-described "soft rock-infused pop hits."

Finally, Sensei Trails, The Happys, and Spray Allen play SLO Brew Rock on Wednesday, Nov. 17 (7 p.m.; all ages; $12 plus fees presale or $15 day of show at slobrew.com), offering reggae-rock and surf pop punk.

Numbskull and Good Medicine to the rescue

My must-see show this week, and trust me, there are a lot of hard choices to make, is country sensation Charley Crockett on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Alex Madonna Expo Center, and to sweeten the pot, opening act Joshua Ray Walker is another new favorite! Both have terrific new albums out. This one's going to be amazing (6 p.m.; all ages; $30 presale plus fees at eventbrite.com or $35 at the door).

Raw and real singer-songwriter and guitarist J.D. Simo, and opener GA-20 and their tribute to Hound Dog Taylor, come to The Siren this Friday, Nov. 12, for a night of gritty blues and beyond (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 plus fees at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Japanese Breakfast

DREAM POP Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) plays the Alex Madonna Expo Center on Nov. 12, bringing her lo-fi indie dream pop to town.

Another real concert coup thanks to Numbskull and Good Medicine is Japanese Breakfast playing this Friday, Nov. 12, at the Alex Madonna Expo Center (6 p.m.; all ages; $30 plus fees at eventbrite.com or $35 at the door). Featuring Michelle Zauner, whose new memoir Crying in H Mart is being adapted into a movie, Japanese Breakfast is a terrific lo-fi indie rock and pop act who just released her third album, Jubilee.

Old-school hardcore punks Good Riddance play Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Siren (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 plus fees presale or $20 at the door).

Southern gentleman and amazing roots music singer-songwriter Paul Thorn and his incredible band play The Siren on Wednesday, Nov. 17 (doors at 7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $26 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door), touring in support of Thorn's excellent 10th studio album Never Too Late To Call. He always delivers a killer show!

Fremont five

The Fremont Theater has five great shows this week starting with country rockers Reckless Kelly on Thursday, Nov. 11 (9 p.m.; all ages; $22 plus fees or $24 day of show), touring in support of their pandemic album, American Jackpot/American Girls (2020).

Metal and mariachi hybrid Metalachi returns on Friday, Nov. 12 (8 p.m.; all ages; $20 plus fees at fremontslo.com). Campy and fun!

Hook-heavy punks Neck Deep play on Saturday, Nov. 13 (8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $29.50 plus fees presale at fremontslo.com).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Josue Rivas

LOS ANGELENOS Chicano Batman brings their tropical soul sounds to the Fremont Theater on Nov. 14.

LA's finest Chicano quartet, Chicano Batman, plays on Sunday, Nov. 14 (9 p.m.; all ages; $33 plus fees at fremontslo.com), with special guest Los Retros (aka Mauri Tapia), for a night of Hispanic-inspired sounds.

Another favorite, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, returns this Wednesday, Nov. 17 (9 p.m.; all ages; $28 to $105 plus fees at fremontslo.com). They take current pop hits and transform them into swing and jazz boppers. It's quite a spectacle!

More music ...

Classically trained pianist (and New Times sales executive) Lee Ann Vermeulen-Roberts is releasing Grand Piano Vibes Vol. 1: Remembering and Vol. 2: Good Things Coming this Thursday, Nov. 11, at Broad Street Public House (5 to 7 p.m.; free tickets available at my805tix.com). The 33-track instrumental double album was recorded during impromptu neighborhood concerts during the pandemic, and the music is lovely.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Caleb Klauder And Reeb Willms

OLD TIME FUN Bluegrass duo Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms play Nov. 11 at SLO's Octagon Barn, a kickoff concert for the Third Annual Pozo Saloon Old Time Music Gathering through Nov. 14 at the Pozo Saloon.

Bluegrass duo Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms (of the Foghorn Stringband) appear in concert this Thursday, Nov. 11 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 presale at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door), in the Milking Parlor of SLO's Octagon Barn. The SLO County Stumblers will open the concert, which kicks off the Third Annual Pozo Saloon Old Time Music Gathering that continues through Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Pozo Saloon, with lots of opportunities for camping and jamming, as well as workshops and concerts. Visit pozooldtime.com for details.

Festival Mozaic presents singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull, with Dead Horses opening, this Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Clark Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $35 and up at festivalmozaic.org). Hull was just 10 when she first appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and 12 when she played Carnegie Hall. At 13, she was signed to Rounder Records, where she recorded Weighted Mind, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She's amazing!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Soul Dust Productions

SPIN ME RIGHT ROUND The DJs of Soul Dust Productions will spin a night of free music at Bang the Drum Brewery this Nov. 13 as a thank you to fans on the collective's fifth anniversary.

The SLO-based DJ collective, Soul Dust Productions, will celebrate its five-year anniversary with its longtime partner, Bang The Drum Brewery, on Saturday, Nov. 13 (6 to 11 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). "The event is called Soul Dust is Five," explained DJ Velanche Stewart. "The music will be open format, featuring a number of Soul Dust DJs spinning a variety of musical styles. It's a 'thank-you' celebration for our fans."

Billed as an Afternoon in Paris, jazz singer Deborah Gilmore and her Mo Betta Jazz combo play The Penny this Sunday, Nov. 14 (1 p.m.; email mobettajazzmusic@gmail.com for tickets that start at $22). The septet includes Walt Johnson, previous lead trumpet with Frank Sinatra. Expect an afternoon of popular jazz standards. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.