Oil has nothing to do with COVID-19 

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon doesn't like oil, especially fracking. This is obvious. But her letter mixing COVID-19 and oil is confusing.

Let's apply a little common sense. First, fracking has made the United States energy independent. This means we no longer have to rely on thug regimes for petroleum. It also means we pay less for fuel, leaving more money in our pockets for other things.

Apparently, Mayor Harmon wants to do away with less expensive fuel. What this then means is we all pay higher prices for everything. Let's use solar panels as an example. Some are made overseas, meaning they first are delivered on ships that use petroleum fuels. Next, the solar panels are loaded on a truck or train and delivered to the installation site. Again, this takes fuel. Same for domestically made panels.

All of our groceries are delivered by trucks to stores. This again requires fuel. Other commodities, the same. So by eliminating petroleum, the costs of everything increases. The more we spend on transportation of products, the less money we have for other necessities of life.

What does any of this have to do with COVID-19? Nothing.

Steve Rebuck

San Luis Obispo