OHVs keep beach at risk 

The recent storms changed the geography of Oceano beach and the Arroyo Grande Creek's contact point with the ocean. There is very little room between the surf and the foredunes for vehicles not to drive on the wet sand. Vehicles are driving in the ocean and beyond the "No Vehicle" signs—into the front yard of Strand Avenue's homeowners and the foredunes that protect them. The surf and vehicle activity eroded the foredunes and formed a high bank.

Vehicles are off-roading on it, changing the natural configuration of the beach, further destroying the foredunes.

Before the storms, the staging area of the off-road crowd was 1 mile south of our beachfront. Since the creek crossing moved north, the old staging area cannot be accessed because the creek is running and cannot be crossed. Hundreds of vehicles are packed by the Pier Avenue access ramp making it highly unsafe for pedestrians to access the beach. Our beachfront is a battlefield.

Vehicles were allowed to drive on Oceano beach to reach the off-road area. Presently, the off-road area is closed. Why are vehicles still permitted to drive and recreate on Oceano beach? Oceano beach is not part of the State Vehicular Recreation Area.

The foredunes protect Oceano from sea level rise. State Parks OHV's use of our beach and foredunes puts Oceano at risk.

Nature created the conditions to implement the transition toward no more vehicles on Oceano beach and dunes that the Coastal Commission requested with its 2021 unanimous vote. Why not take this opportunity?

Lucia Casalinuovo

Oceano Beach Community Association