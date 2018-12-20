Off the chain 

Support the small guys this holiday season: Find locally made food and drink-related gifts at The Station SLO, Mint + Craft, The Mercantile, SLO Natural Foods Co-op, Lincoln Market, and at the seasonal SLOcally Made Market, open through Dec. 24 (SLO); The Hive (Arroyo Grande), General Store (Paso Robles), and Smoobage (Morro Bay), among many local shops! Amazon may be convenient, but nothing beats a dose of luscious, local is love ... And on the other side, the not-so-local peeps are coming in hot: Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza, known for its "fast artisanal pizza," is opening shop in Arroyo Grande with a new 2,800 square foot open kitchen restaurant with interior seating for 80 and exterior patio. Located in the Five Cities Center shopping center, this marks Blaze Pizza's fifth restaurant in the Central Coast area, with the others located in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Santa Maria, and Lompoc ... Ike's Love and Sandwiches is coming to SLO, whether you love 'em or not. The chain is slated to open its doors on Chorro Street in SLO (the Bay Area food business has more than 40 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is a fan of nude fish. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.