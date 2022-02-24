Octagon Barn Center hosts one-woman show, Escaping Eden 

Performances of Escaping Eden, an original one-woman show written and performed by Erma Stauffer, will be held at the Octagon Barn Center in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, March 6, and Sunday, March, 13. Both performances start at 4 p.m. and are expected to end by 5:15 p.m.

Escaping Eden is described as a witty, insightful story that involves Mennonite preachers, a talking snake, the Statue of Liberty, smorgasbords, apple pie, and other quirky elements. The show is directed by Zoe Saba and Al Schnupp and is not recommended for ages under 13, due to adult themes and language. Tickets to the show will be held at will-call. Admission to the play ranges from $5 to $20.

To find out more about Escaping Eden, visit escapingeden.bpt.me or email escapingeden01@gmail.com. The Octagon Barn Center is located at 4400 Octagon Way, San Luis Obispo. Δ