March 17, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Oceano's Great American Melodrama shines spotlight on Sherlock Holmes in latest production 

By

The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano presents its production of Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of the Four, which premieres on Thursday, March 17, and is scheduled to run through Saturday, April 30. Adapted for the stage from Arthur Conan Doyle's mystery novel, this madcap musical features a cast of five actors who collectively portray more than 40 different roles.

The whodunit plot of Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of the Four involves a mysterious note, missing treasure, and Holmes' pursuit of a killer in London. The show is followed by the Great American Melodrama's comical vaudeville act, the Sailing Away Vaudeville Revue.

Performances of the production take place every Wednesday through Sunday (check americanmelodrama.com for specific times and more info on the show). General admission is $30. Discounts are offered for seniors, students, and children.

Season passes for 2022 are also available. The Melodrama's 2022 season includes The Mark of Morro (Sunday, May 15, through Wednesday, June 8), Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid (Thursday, June 23, through Saturday, Aug. 6), Sand in Our Shorts: A Night of Sketch Comedy and Song (Thursday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 17), Scary Poppins (Thursday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Nov. 12), and The Holiday Extravaganza (Thursday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Dec. 31).

Call (805) 489-2499 or email info@americanmelodrama.com for additional details. The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

