Oceano's Great American Melodrama presents Muskie Love 

The Great American Melodrama's latest production, Muskie Love, is described as a modern take on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. The show premiered at the end of January and is scheduled to run through Saturday, March 12. Performances are held every Wednesday through Sunday at various times.

Muskie Love marks the Melodrama's first production of 2022. The plot follows two Wisconsin residents who mutually spend their time fishing on the shores of Lake Michigan. Although they don't get along well, their friends become hell-bent on bringing them together romantically. The show features songs by composer Paul Libman and lyricist Dave Hudson.

The theater's COVID-19 policies adhere to the most current health and safety guidelines set out by the CDC and the state of California, according to the Melodrama's website. All attendees over the age of 2 are required to wear masks while inside the theater, except when actively eating or drinking. Every member of the Melodrama's staff and all performers are fully vaccinated, and hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the theater.

For more up-to-date protocol details or tickets to the show, call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ