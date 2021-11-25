Got a News Tip?
November 25, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Oceano's Great American Melodrama presents its traditional winter production, The Holiday Extravaganza 

By

The Holiday Extravaganza premiered at the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano on Nov. 18. This traditional three-act winter production is scheduled to run through Dec. 31, with evening and matinee performances offered throughout the week (check americanmelodrama.com for ticket availability and prices).

This annual production opens with a one-act version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which is followed by a "fractured fairy tale opera" and the company's traditional Holiday Vaudeville Revue. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights, at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, at 2 and 7 p.m. both days. Ticket discounts are available for seniors, students, active military, and children.

Attendees over the age of 2 are required to wear masks while inside the theater (unless actively eating or drinking). Call the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville at (805) 489-2499 for more details. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

