Oceano's general manager will continue to aid Cambria as its interim general manager 

The Cambria Community Services District (CSD) has made Paavo Ogren, Oceano Community Services District's general manager, its interim general manager as it continues its search for a leader.

During public comment at the April 11 Cambria CSD meeting, resident Christine Heinrichs thanked Ogren for his work with the district thus far. She also encouraged the district to continue searching for a permanent general manager.

"We can't be discouraged at our plight or the fact that the right person hasn't shown up yet. You are in the position of making a big difference in Cambria as you lead the community in a more environmentally responsible and financially sound path," Heinrichs said.

The board amended Ogren's contract to change his position from strategic and organizational advisor (which he was appointed to in December 2018) to interim general manager until a new general manager joins the district or until Dec. 21, 2019. Ogren will continue to cost the district $99 per hour.

He will be receiving some district benefits on a pro-rata basis, including health insurance, dental insurance, administrative leave, vacation leave, and sick leave.

The board also approved establishing an assistant general manager position to be the liaison with internal district affairs.

Ogren said that with his position he will be working more with external organizations, the communities, resource agencies, and the district board.

"In this organizational approach, the assistant general manager really has to take a better leadership role especially in a situation where as an interim general manager, I'm here part-time so I'm extremely reliant on the assistant general manager to really work with staff, identify issues, and follow up on how we're addressing them while I'm working with your board and the community," he said.

Ogren told New Times that changing the organizational structure of the department heads in Cambria is all he recommends to improve quality control and related fiscal impacts.

When his time is up with the Cambria Community Services District he said will also be retiring from his position as the general manager of Oceano. Δ