Oceano residents should vote Charles Varni onto the OCSD 

Two candidates are running for the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD), Steve Montes and Charles Varni. As a resident of Oceano, I was anticipating a public forum to hear directly their platform and answers to questions provided by our community.

The Oceano Advisory Council asked The League of Women Voters of SLO County to facilitate one. While Varni accepted the invitation and tried to accommodate the dates presented, Montes declined, citing time constraints and schedule conflicts. The League quit trying. Soon after that, the advisory council reached out again to the candidates with new dates in the attempt to make the forum happen.

Again Montes declined. Because of some council members' past actions and comments that he perceived as offensive to himself and our community, he fears that the forum will not be conducted in a fair manner. He also cited the low membership of the advisory council as a reason to decline its invitation. I support candidate Varni who is not afraid of the past nor the future but is willing to seize the present opportunity for a public forum.

Besides, the people who display Montes signs in their yards also display Stacy Korsgaden signs, who during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection joined a crowd of neo-Nazis, Klansmen, Boogaloos, Q-anon anti-vaxxers, and conspiracy theorists. They also display signs for free vehicle access and off-roading on Oceano beach and dunes, an activity that is poisoning our air and destroying our beautiful environment.

Lucia Casalinuovo

Oceano