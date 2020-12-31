Got a News Tip?
December 31, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Oceano needs the county to do its job 

I completely agree with the letters by Cynthia Replogle ("A coming flood in Oceano") and Lucia Casalinuovo ("Phony survey by State Parks OHV Division") of Dec 17. Ignored by SLO County supervisors, Oceano deals with outrageous taxes, a blind eye to crumbling infrastructure, and choking traffic and fumes. So called "abandoned vehicles" are parked in streets and lots while their "residents" trash the area and threaten passersby. When will our county stand up for its citizens and clean up the garbage in our area?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Oceano

