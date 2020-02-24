Oceano is sick of listening to Lucia 

This person, Lucia Casalinuovo ("Oceano has had enough!" Feb. 13), does not speak for Oceano and never has. She has repeatedly been told she does not speak for Oceano.

She does not know about "the rule of the good old boys/girls" in Oceano; there is no such rule!

If a member of the Oceano Community Services District, Lucia's friend, repeatedly insists she was elected to the board, and she was not, it matters. The repeated claims of discrimination are silly and beyond tiring.

James D. Coalwell

Oceano