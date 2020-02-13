The rule of the good old boys/girls in Oceano is over. Oceano is changing. New people, some young, some old, with different and good ideas, have moved in. Make room for them!

It doesn't matter that one board member has been elected and the other appointed. It is politically incorrect to claim that those who are appointed to the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) board have to acquiesce to those who have been elected. To treat them differently because of it is discrimination, and it's also discriminatory to say that committee assignments are a privilege. A privilege for whom? The privileged indeed—the good old white boys/girls who have been running Oceano for a century.

Committee assignments should be distributed equally among the board members. Furthermore, the good old boys/girls of the OCSD are presently trying to change the OCSD's bylaws. The suggested changes—reducing meetings from two to one a month and reducing compensation for board members—would threaten public participation in meetings and decrease the number of residents able to serve as directors. These changes would maintain the status quo. Leave the bylaws alone! Oceano has had enough of the good old boys/girls rule. Welcome change!

Lucia Casalinuovo

Oceano