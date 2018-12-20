Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 20, 2018 News

Oceano GM will aid Cambria for half a year 

By

Oceano Community Services District's (CSD) general manager will also serve as a part-time advisor to the Cambria CSD for six months.

The Cambria CSD board of directors unanimously approved Paavo Ogren as a part-time strategic and organizational advisor on Dec. 13.

Ogren will provide support services based on requests and direction from the CSD's acting general manager, Monique Madrid. According to a district staff report, those could include strategic planning services, organizational analysis, capital project management, and support on the implementation of district business and accounting software.

During public comment at the board meeting, Cambria resident Christine Heinrichs expressed her concern about the process to hire Ogren.

"I am a bit disappointed that this has been done behind closed doors," Heinrichs said. "I hope that Ogren will help Cambria to find the next permanent general manager in an open and enthusiastic way."

With CalPERS and Social Security benefits included, Ogren will be paid approximately $115 per hour. According to a staff report, his six-month advisory period will cost the district $71,218.

The report further states that based on the cost of the salary and benefits of the prior general manager, the CSD will see an overall net-savings of approximately $23,655 during the transitional period.

At a Nov. 28 Oceano CSD meeting, its board amended Ogren's contract to authorize up to 20 hours per week of unpaid leave with a proportional reduction of benefits. According to a staff report, a reduction in Ogren's hours could save the district up to $127,500 a year.

Ogren's past experience includes serving as a public works director for San Luis Obispo County and four years as the chief financial officer for two local engineering firms.

"It's really working with your board, staff, and the community in identifying priorities—what are the topics that are highest on the list to address for Cambria?" Ogren said to Cambria board members. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Resurrection! A new partnership saves the Fremont Theater from obsolescence Read More

  2. SLO County federal workers will get a pay increase Read More

  3. E. coli found in Adam Brothers reservoir prompts new recall Read More

  4. Templeton CSD seeks special election for fire tax Read More

  5. Pismo considers expanding smoking ban Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation