Oceano Beach Community Association holds new sand castle building competition 

The Oceano Beach Community Association (OBCA) is hosting its inaugural Oceano Beach Sand Castle Building Contest. Children and adults are welcome to participate in the competition by building sand castles and other sand sculptures along the beach (anywhere between the Grand Avenue entrance and the Arroyo Grande Creek).

Competitors are advised to maintain social-distancing practices while building their sand structures at the beach and must submit photographs of their creations to the OCBA in order to enter the contest. Participants are asked to turn in two different photos: one close-up of their sand structure and one wider shot of both the structure and the artist on location.

Submissions (with photos and artists' names and contact info) should be sent to info@oceanobeach.org by June 7. Winners will be announced by June 15 and will receive gift certificates to local Oceano businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more info, contact Bonnie Ernst at (805) 801-6148 or bonnie@pacificcoastpro.com. Δ