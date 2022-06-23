click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Disney Media Kit

HOMECOMING Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular Jedi master in Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming on Disney Plus.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

After The Mandalorian bowled over viewers, Disney seems to have found comfortable success with a set formula: last-of-his-kind aging warrior is forced to journey with a precocious child and learns lessons along the way. This trope is at the center of limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi too, and it works wonderfully.

Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi struggles with the loss of his apprentice Anakin Skywalker who has become the ruthless Darth Vader. While Kenobi stakes out the planet Tattooine to watch over Luke Skywalker, he is assigned to rescue Anakin's daughter, Leia, after Jedi hunters kidnap her.

It's easy to binge and a blast to watch, especially with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles as Kenobi and Vader, respectively. The rest of the cast is a fun gallery too. Watch out for Benny Safdie (co-director of Uncut Gems), Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist), and a Zach Braff voiceover, among others. Vivien Lyra Blair delivers a charming punch as little Leia Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-episode limited series that has quickly won fans' approval, with many wondering if it'll return for a second season. There are no plans for more yet, unfortunately, but it's a welcome reprieve from the blandness that was The Book of Boba Fett! (six 36- to 53-min. episodes) Δ