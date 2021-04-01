Nuclear power is reliable and clean 

"Renewable" energy is probably useful for some small part of our consumption. However, when the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine, it is not a solution, and our current level of battery technology will not enable it to do significantly more. Even if it could provide sufficient power for everything we do (which it cannot), it would destroy a great deal of our environment.

The French have supplied 70 percent of their electrical energy needs for 30 years by the use of clean nuclear energy. We have dozens of ships that are powered by nuclear generators. What possible justification can there be to deprive our society of the energy it requires when such a reliable and non-polluting source is easily available?

John Goodrich

San Luis Obispo